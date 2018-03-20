Jaguar Land Rover searches for software skills

Jaguar Land Rover is inspiring the next generation of software engineers by helping them find placements and jobs.

Following the success of its 2017 coding challenge, the organisation has announced it will be fast-tracking applications for undergraduate and postgraduate placements for computer science, electronics or software engineering students to work on Jaguar Land Rover’s ACES strategy – Autonomous, Connected, Electrified and Shared ¬- in the UK, Ireland and China.

Postgraduate opportunities are also available in these regions and in the USA.

Summer placements with bursaries for undergraduates offer valuable experience on industry-leading projects. Talented students wanting to electrify their career prospects should apply via https://jlr.avature.net/FormulaeOverview?tags=formula-e%7Cformula-e-overview.

The campaign is being supported by Panasonic Jaguar Racing through its commitment to electric motorsport. The first premium manufacturer to enter the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, it has also launched the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY – the world’s first single-make race series for production-spec electric cars.

Gorillaz founding member Noodle continues to support the campaign for new talent. The Panasonic Jaguar Racing ambassador fronted a code-breaking challenge through a mixed-reality app to uncover new software engineering talent. There have been in excess of 220 000 app downloads, with 555 completed challenges and 32 entrants have passed or are in discussion with the software team about future roles.

Jaguar Land Rover made its first hire through the app in September 2017.

As the automotive industry accelerates towards autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification, there’s a greater need to find future engineers who will help design and develop the future of electrical systems. Jaguar Land Rover has recruited more than 2 400 young people on its graduate and apprentice programme in the last five years and will continue to hire people with engineering and technical skills to transform to clean, safe and smart technologies.

Successful entrants will apply their technical expertise to design software for future Jaguar Land Rover vehicles. The advanced software systems include everything from electrical architecture, cyber security and functional safety, to achieve class-leading infotainment, cloud connected features and the integration of consumer electronics technologies.

Alex Heslop, Jaguar Land Rover director: electrical, electronics and software engineering, comments: “The all new Jaguar I-PACE, Jaguar’s first all-electric SUV, was launched earlier this month and Jaguar Land Rover has committed that from 2020 all new product lines will be available with an electrified option.

“Attracting talented young engineers is crucial to our development and we welcome all applicants. The undergraduate and postgraduate placements are vital to the company and provide young engineers with real-world experience in the midst of a fast-paced changing industry.”

James Barclay, team director of Panasonic Jaguar Racing, says: “A key aim of Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s mission – Race to Innovate – is to inspire and engage with a new generation of talented young engineers who are interested in developing the cars of the future. Technological learnings from our on-track performance play a key role in Jaguar Land Rover’s road car development and we are right behind this new global initiative.”