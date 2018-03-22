Huawei in strategic partnership with IATA

Huawei has joined the Strategic Partnerships Program of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), aiming to use ICT in the development of airports and airlines of the future, enhancing the passenger experience and optimising air cargo operations.

IATA is the trade association of the world’s airlines, representing some 280 airlines of 120 countries, covering 83% of total air traffic. Professional support is provided to all industry stakeholders with a wide range of products and expert services, including formulating industry policies to address aviation issues.

Huawei’s ICT products, solutions, and services have been adopted by more than 50 airports, airlines, and air traffic control authorities. Customers include more than 15 global airports with more than 30-million annual passengers each.

Through the IATA Strategic Partnerships Program, Huawei will apply new ICT to boost digital transformation of the aviation industry. It will help customers build smart airports and airlines that are dynamic, efficient, collaborative, innovative, and ready for an intelligent era, meeting airports’, airlines’ and passengers’ requirements for safety, efficiency, and personalised services.

“The IATA Strategic Partnerships Program is open to companies that add value and bring benefits to the air transport industry directly and indirectly by means of their services, products and solutions,” says Mark Hubble, IATA’s senior vice-president: marketing and commercial services. “We are very happy to include Huawei in our growing family of strategic partners.”

Yuan Xilin, president of the transportation sector of Huawei Enterprise business group, comments: “Huawei is excited to join IATA’s Strategic Partnerships Program. IATA provides an invaluable platform for members to collaborate with other aviation leaders on areas of mutual concern, and it enables airlines to benefit from a wide range of cutting-edge products and expertise to achieve safer, more efficient, and cost-effective operations.

“Huawei’s vision is to bring digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. With global airports and airlines evolving toward smart airports and smart airlines, Huawei is committed to becoming the best partner for aviation digital transformation by providing one-stop ICT solutions to help customers enhance services and create a seamless passenger experience. Together we will seek solutions that are critical to the future of the aviation industry.”