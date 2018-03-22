Video of Uber self-driving fatality released

Police in Tempe, Arizona, have released video footage of accident where a pedestrian was killed by a self-driving Uber vehicle.

Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is actively investigating

the details of this incident that occurred on March 18th. We will provide updated information regarding the investigation once it is available. pic.twitter.com/2dVP72TziQ — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) March 21, 2018

Elaine Herzberg was killed by an autonomous vehicle on 18 March.

She had been walking her bicycle down a four-lane highway in Tempe, and started to cross the road when the self-driving Uber vehicle hit her.

She was pronounced dead by the time she reached the hospital.