Video of Uber self-driving fatality released

Mar 22, 2018

Police in Tempe, Arizona, have released video footage of accident where a pedestrian was killed by a self-driving Uber vehicle.

Elaine Herzberg was killed by an autonomous vehicle on 18 March.

She had been walking her bicycle down a four-lane highway in Tempe, and started to cross the road when the self-driving Uber vehicle hit her.

She was pronounced dead by the time she reached the hospital.

 