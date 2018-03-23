Preparing for the class of 2030

The second edition of The Classroom of the Future Indaba is taking place at the Cape Town Science Centre in Observatory on Friday and Saturday, 23 and 24 March 2018.

Back by popular demand this event is for all teachers and other interested individuals who would like to embrace technology and who see technology as no longer a ‘nice to have’ but a necessity in the classroom. Inspiring and visionary, this event will consist of presentations, workshops, exhibits and demonstrations.

Have you ever imagined what the world will look like in 2030? Importantly, how should education align with this vision right now if we are to drive change rather than be driven by it? This is the subject matter of the first presentation on Friday, 23 March at 14:30.

A second presentation will take place on Saturday, 24 March at 10:00 where the relevance of large interactive displays (interactive white boards) as opposed to one device per learner will be discussed. Technology is moving swiftly ahead, and this platform gives teachers the perfect opportunity to hear about the latest trends from the experts and discuss and share experiences with their peers.

In addition, teachers will be able to book for a variety of workshops, including the newly launched Minecraft Education Edition for Chemistry. A great example of teaching children the way they want to be taught as opposed to the way they have always been taught.

There is no entry fee for any teachers, who are encouraged to book and attend this event. To reserve a space contact info@ctsc.org.za or call (021) 300-3200. For full programme details visit www.ctsc.org.za.