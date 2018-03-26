Datacentrix hones in on hyperconvergence at Dell EMC Forum

Datacentrix, a provider of high performing and secure ICT solutions, will place a strong focus on how local businesses can take the leap towards converged and hyperconverged infrastructure at the upcoming Dell EMC Forum, taking place on 27 March 2018 at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

A Titanium Dell EMC partner with cloud, client-computing, networking, server and storage competencies, Datacentrix is a silver sponsor of the event.

Says Rudolf van der Gryp, Dell EMC business unit lead at Datacentrix: “South African organisations looking to upgrade ageing infrastructure to a converged or hyperconverged environment stand to lower costs of operations by up to 59 percent and increase developer productivity by more than 170 percent, according to statistics released by Dell EMC. Not only this, they could also roll out the new infrastructure 73 percent faster than before.

“By moving to a converged or hyperconverged solution, companies can maximise IT performance, business agility and efficiencies, while streamlining operations and cutting costs. It’s all about deriving the best possible value from IT investments,” he explains.

Visitors to the Datacentrix stand at the Dell EMC Forum will be able to participate in live hyperconverged demonstrations to experience the ‘look and feel’ of the solutions available. In addition, experts from Datacentrix will be available to discuss strategic IT direction.

Following the Forum, Datacentrix plans to hold a series of small, highly focused CIO breakfasts centred on the hyperconvergence discussion, featuring expert industry speakers. Interested parties can speak to Rudolf van der Gryp directly at the event in March, or contact him on rvandergryp@datacentrix.co.za for more information.