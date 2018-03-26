Ducati partners with NetApp

NetApp has teamed up with Ducati (part of Volkswagen Group) to drive the digital transformation of motorcycle racing as the official sponsor of the Ducati Team in the 2018 MotoGP World Championship, which started on 18 March at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, with the massive win obtained by Andrea Dovizioso.

NetApp will help Ducati to accelerate its performance, stability, and reliability, both on and off the track.

Ever since the dawn of the four-stroke era in 2002 opened the door for Ducati to join the MotoGP World Championship, the Italian manufacturer based in Bologna has aimed to improve its bikes and racing strategy at every turn.

Recognizing that its data was becoming increasingly distributed, dynamic, and diverse, Ducati turned to NetApp. As a result, during the championship races, Ducati Team members will have fast, reliable access to realtime data from anywhere in the world.

“NetApp is a crucial partner for the Ducati Team for digital transformation projects, as data is at the heart of our strategy,” says Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse general manager. “With NetApp, we will be able to unlock the value of our data and make critical decisions based on the big data coming from one of the most advanced IoT systems: a MotoGP bike.

“Every minute of a race will provide us with new insights into how we can optimize operations and innovate to improve performance.”

Ducati will count on the NetApp Data Fabric for the Ducati Team as it participates in 19 races in 15 countries on five continents as part of the MotoGP Championship around the globe. Moreover, Ducati will use NetApp technologies to modernize its IT and data protection infrastructure, enhancing data protection and security as well as accelerating GDPR readiness.

“Ducati and NetApp share the same extraordinary passion for innovation,” says Henri Richard, executive vice-president of worldwide field and customer operations at NetApp. “We look forward to working with Ducati to accelerate their digital transformation, increase their performance, and enhance the security and value of their data.”