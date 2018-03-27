Dell EMC to sponsor the Springboks

Kathy Gibson at Dell EMC Forum, Sandton – Dell EMC South Africa will sponsor the Springbok rugby team for the next three years.

“We want to invest in human potential,” says Doug Woolley, GM of Dell EMC South Africa.

“We talk about transformation, and discovering the next big stars out there, and we believe Dell EMC can help to drive change there.”

This follows the company’s announcement of a sponsorship with McLaren.

“Technology is the quickest way you can make an impact – either drive performance or help to realise human potential.”

Dell EMC is already a sponsor for the Dimension Data Qubeka cycling team.

“The team is trying to win the Tour de France in the next few years, to get the first African rider to mount the podium.

“There is a journey, a mission, and we want to be involved in that,”

The company is also an e-sports sponsor, with the Bravado gaming platform.

“Gaming has turned into a world phenomenon,” says Woolley. “The technology in our Alienware product sets means it makes sense to align ourselves with local talent, and endorse people to live out their digital future.”