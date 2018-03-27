Workforce transformation moves away from the traditional

Kathy Gibson at Dell EMC Forum, Sandton – Although technology is changing at a rapid pace, the traditional PC is still the way work gets done.

Chris Buchanan, director: client solutions at Dell EMC, points out that 60% of people now work outside of office hours and two-third do at least some work from home. A massive 42% of workers would quit their job f they didn’t have access to the same technology; and 82% says technology influences the job they would take.

And this will continue to change, he adds.

“If you use outdated technology, you are probably not getting the best productivity from your employees,” Buchanan says.

But organisations still evaluate their end point devices on the cost: 98% of them measure the cost, while ony 23% look at user experience.

“This is a short-sighted view,” Buchanan says. “Those 23% of organisations are attracting the key talent.”

Dell EMC meets this need with devices designed for productivity and security that add new ways for users to interact with the technology. The PCs re also the most manageable on the market, offering 25% savings on PC lifecycle management.

Buchanan points to how new interfaces can help improve user technology. For instance, Nike uses augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) to design sports shoes.

“If you start looking two to three eyars in the future, today’s new technologies will be reality. This lets us help customers bring products to market quicker and motivate their employees.”

IT can minimise their own cost and workload by providing relevant devices to users. Because 80% of total cost of ownership (TCO) is maintaining and managing a device through its lifecycle, updating, streamlinging and automating end user devices will save money.

By streamlining the lifecycle phases of plan and design, deploy and integrate, manage and support, and optimise and retire, IT can save up to 25% of end user costs.

PC as a service can now offer a single, predictable price per seat per month, giving IT a flexible consumption model in the workplace.

Buchanan says companies can do an online assessment that will let them determine where they are on the workforce transformation journey and help them plan for the fuure.