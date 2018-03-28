Fujitsu adds deep learning to workstations, servers

Fujitsu accelerates the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning (DL) with the global availability of ultra-high performance Celsius workstations and Primergy server solutions which harness the latest visual computing platforms from nVidia.

In addition to Primergy servers with Deep Learning support, selected Celsius workstations now also support the nVidia Quadro GV100 card.

Representing a significant increase in computing performance, Fujitsu server Primergy with the latest nVidia Tesla V100 Graphics processing Unit (GPU) and Celsius workstations featuring the new NVIDIA Quadro GV100 card at their core can deliver extraordinary speed and scalability.

They are the ideal choice for demanding applications that rely on processing huge amounts of raw data, and by including these advanced visual computing capabilities across its workstation and server lines, Fujitsu can provide Deep Learning capabilities for desktops and data centres.

The new x86 Primergy RX2540 M4 and Primergy CX2570 M4 servers as well as the datacenter-optimized Celsius C740 rack workstation, Celsius R970 and IF award winner Celsius M770 workstations deliver native support for the new generation of Volta-powered nVidia GPUs.

Enhanced processing capabilities open up further opportunities for advanced AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning applications, in sectors including healthcare and life sciences, automotive, financial services, science, and manufacturing.

Dr Joseph Reger, Fujitsu Fellow and chief technology officer: EMEIA at Fujitsu, says: “Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning are key technologies for the digital age and enable previously unknown levels of data insight and solution innovation.

“Deep learning allows us to build applications that can adapt to evolving situations much like humans do. This inspires exciting innovations – such as preventing disease, predicting hurricanes, building autonomous cars, and enabling smart cities. Our new servers and workstations make flexible and reliable processing power available to our customers – enabling support for new levels of application innovation, high-performance computing, and enterprise intelligence.”

Bob Pette, vice-president: professional visualisation at NVIDIA, says: “Immense computing power is required to process exponentially growing amounts of data. By partnering with Fujitsu, we are giving customers access to state-of-the-art visual computing platforms that represent an enormous leap forward in pushing processing performance limits.”