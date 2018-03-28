Workstation sales maintain momentum

Volume sales of PC workstations through Western Europe’s largest distributors were up by +11% year-on-year in the first two months of 2018 following +6% year-on-year growth in 2017, according to data published by Context.

“Workstation growth over the past few quarters has been driven by refresh cycles, technology improvements and the shift from stationary to mobile systems,” says Marie-Christine Pygott, senior analyst at Context.

“Sales of desktop models increased by +8% in early Q1 2018 compared to last year, those of mobile workstations grew by +19%, albeit from a smaller base.”

Most of the top Western European countries were able to leverage this momentum at the start of the year; year-on-year, volumes were up by +11% in Germany, +18% in Italy, +22% in France and +9% in the UK.

Even though the number of workstation sales continued to be low overall, their high prices made them important revenue drivers.

Workstations accounted for only 2% of all PCs sold through European distributors in early Q1 2018 but, with an average selling price of €1,199, generated 5% of the revenues.