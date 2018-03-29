Double airtime value from MTN

MTN has introduced the new 100% BONUS Starter Pack.

The new MTN 100% BONUS Starter Pack rewards customers with 100% bonus airtime each time they recharge.

The SIM card doubles the value each time when they recharge, allowing MTN to further brighten South African’s lives by giving them more value for their rand.

The MTN 100% BONUS Starter Pack is available to all new MTN prepaid customers, and the bonus airtime expires at 23:59 on the day of recharge.

New customers can use the FREE minutes to call ALL local networks and surf the internet. The bonus airtime cannot be used to purchase voice and data bundles or for International Calling.

The 100% BONUS promo will expire six months after date of Starter Pack activation.