Rectron to distribute DJI’s consumer drones

Rectron has added DJI’s range of consumer drones to its growing portfolio.

A leader in the consumer drone space, DJI technology is designed to capture images once impossible to reach, featuring camera stabilisation systems that have redefined camera placement and motion.

The popularity of drone technology is expected to rise significantly over the next few years. In fact, by 2021 IDC predicts that spending on robotics and drone solutions will more than double from $103.1 billion in 2018 to $218,4-billion.

“There’s little doubt that drone fever has also hit the local consumer market and will continue to grow over the coming years. As this trend continues, we want to make sure that our resellers can provide their customers with the top technology available – DJI’s innovative product range represents exactly that,” says Matthew Hall, product director at Rectron.

Through the introduction of the Mavic Pro, DJI has shown that drones can be powerful, yet portable, and advanced while still accessible. The Mavic series is particularly celebrated for its 4k camera which provides superior image quality, new QuickShot modes and SmartCapture allowing easier and more intelligent photo and video capturing. The series also features FlightAutonomy 2.0 with Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems enabling smarter, safer flight.

It’s most recent addition to the series, the Mavic Air is an ultra-portable, foldable camera drone that offers higher performance and more intelligent features than any drone which has preceded it. This means greater creative possibilities than ever before.

“We are delighted to be partnering with DJI. The Mavic Air is a creative’s dream – with this technology, high-end professional imagery can be produced no matter what the user’s level of photographic skill. It’s a product which changes the game for anyone interested in drones,” Hall says.

“DJI was looking to partner with a distributor that was very strong in technology and marketing. Rectron ticked all the right boxes and we are thrilled to be partnering with them. Through our considerable support of the service which Rectron offers, we will together provide clients with greater value,” adds Daria Chan, global sales and marketing at DJI.