Apple could drop Intel chips

Apple may drop Intel from its Mac computers in 2020, instead using its own chips.

This is according to Bloomberg News, which divulges that the initiative, code-name Kalamata, is part of a bigger company strategy to make all of Apples devices integrate more seamlessly.

Apple provides Intel with about 5 percent of its annual revenue, according to Bloomberg supply chain analysis.

Currently, the Intel chip is the only major processor component inside Apple’s Mac computers that is not designed by Apple.

Other products in the company’s portfolio use processers designed by Apple and based on ARM Holdings technology.