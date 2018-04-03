Bogoshi and Buttner join BCX

Jonas Bogoshi has been appointed as chief revenue officer of BCX, with Michael Buttner appointed as chief operating officer.

“I’m hugely excited to welcome Jonas and Michael to the BCX leadership team,” says Ian Russell, CEO of BCX. “They bring a wealth of industry expertise and knowledge that will strengthen our position as a world-class technology provider, and add real value for our business and our customers.”

Bogoshi previously served as channel sales director for South Africa and SADC at Dell EMC. He has also worked for a number of technology companies, including T-Systems, Gijima, SITA, Cisco and IBM South Africa.

“I am excited to draw upon my experience across the ICT value chain to support growth at BCX,” said Bogoshi. “The company’s commitment to providing its customers with tailor-made technology solutions is a model I’m very passionate about.”

Buttner joins BCX from T-Systems, where he served as vice-president of sales and service management and vice-president of service delivery.

Buttner also spent three years in the Netherlands with T-Systems International. He has over 30 years’ experience in the ICT and financial services industries with extensive service delivery leadership expertise. He previously held positions at Standard Bank, Gijima, AST Group, SX Enterprise Solutions and Old Mutual.

“I am looking forward to working at BCX,” says Buttner. “I’m inspired by the strategy and mission of BCX, and I’m ready to contribute in ensuring future growth in the business.”

The two appointments are effective as of 1 April 2018.