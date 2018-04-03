Employee confidence up, discretionary effort down

Employees’ confidence in business conditions reached a seven-year high in 4Q 2017.

Data from the latest Global Talent Monitor from CEB, now Gartner, shows employee confidence in the Business Confidence Index reached 54.9 in 4Q 2017, up from a score of 53 in 4Q 2016.

With employee confidence rising, employees are looking more at other opportunities. According to the latest data, 33% of employees worldwide intend to stay with their organisation, down 1,3% from 3Q 2017.

Job-seeking activity was the highest in India, with an active/passive score (the measure to which employees are inclined to and demonstrate efforts to look for a new job )of 65 in 4Q 2017, a 5,7% increase from 3Q 2017, and up 1,4% year-over-year.

Other notable results showed Brazil job-seeking behaviour scored a 52.6, up 1,7% from 3Q 17 and 10,7% year-over-year. The UK job-seeking activity was at 43.4, up 5,3% year-over-year, and the US had a score of 36.9, down 5,3% year-over-year.

“To prevent top talent from looking elsewhere for new work, organisations must improve their internal job perceptions,” says Brian Kropp, HR practice leader at Gartner. “Push career opportunities to employees based on tier interests and aspirations, and target passive internal candidates by building opportunities before they become dissatisfied and look elsewhere.”

Employee discretionary effort (employee willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty), was reported by 15,8% of employees, a record low for Global Talent Monitor. North America experienced the sharpest decline in employee discretionary effort, dropping 3,1% from 3Q 2017.

“Organisations need to better understand the motivations and morale of their employees, which can be gauged by purposefully collecting feedback from the staff. Increase the effort of employees who plan to remain in their positions by effectively responding to their critical feedback in engagement surveys,” says Kropp.