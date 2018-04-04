Acer launches Nitro 5 gaming laptop

Acer has unveiled the latest addition to its Nitro 5 gaming series.

Powered by up to the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7 and Intel Core i7+ processors, the newest 15-inch Nitro 5 offers improved speed and threading efficiency.

“Acer is excited to be among the first to offer the new Intel Core i7+ processors with our new Nitro 5 gaming notebook,” says Jerry Hou, GM: consumer notebooks in the IT products business at Acer. “The new Nitro 5 provides exceptional performance at an accessible price point which exceeds the needs of most casual gamers, and also professional users that need to power through their tasks on the go.”

“These latest 8th Gen Intel Core mobile products are our highest performing, designed to push the limits of gameplay and content creation. In these new Intel Core i7 and Intel Core i7+ products, we’re bringing together high end CPU performance capabilities, increased system responsiveness and fast load times with Intel Optane memory, and built-in blazing fast Gigabit WiFi – all in a laptop design,” says Chris Walker, vice-president: client computing group and GM of mobile client platforms at Intel. “The new Acer Nitro 5 blends these technologies into a fantastic design.”

The Acer Nitro 5 ships with up to the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7 and Intel Core i7+ processors offering an improved six-core design, and Intel Optane memory that increases responsiveness and load times.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics allow for an immersive graphic experience with faster rendering, finer textures, and dynamic lighting.

Up to 512Gb of NVMe PCIe solid-state storage is available on the Nitro 5, and it fetures up to 32Gb of DDR4 memory, which draws 20% less power than DDR3 memory. Acer’s NitroSense utility monitors the status of the CPU/GPU, while CoolBoost technology adjusts the fans for optimal performance.

A crimson red hinge and backlit keyboard complement the 15,6-inch full HD IPS display. It has a front-facing HD web camera. Users can also broadcast games live with Mixer, directly from the Game bar on Windows 10 simply by pressing the Windows key plus G.

Dolby Audio Premium and Acer TrueHarmony technology provide the audio, while connectivity is via Intel Wireless-AC 9560 2×2 802.11ac wireless with Gigabit performance. Ports include USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0, and Gigabit Ethernet.

The Acer Nitro 5 will be available in South Africa in May with prices starting at R13 999.00.