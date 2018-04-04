Intel debuts 8th Gen chips on vPro platform

Intel has introduced its new 8th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, spanning the Intel Core processor family and the Intel Xeon processor family.

Organisations of all sizes can upgrade their fleets with the latest processors to optimise productivity with Windows 10 and help protect company assets, while also managing costs.

There are now more than 100 new 8th Gen Intel Core processor-based business PC designs built on the Intel vPro platform.

With new 8th Gen Intel Core processors built on the Intel vPro platform, businesses can empower the modern workforce.

In the age of data-driven productivity, rising analytics workloads demand more horsepower. By bringing a new quad-core configuration to mainstream mobile PCs, as well as six cores to premium mobile and desktop designs, IT pros that upgrade to the latest Intel vPro platform-based PCs can deliver top performance through a range of devices for all types of work.

* Finance and marketing teams can analyse and visualize data up to 40% faster on new 8th Gen Intel Core vPro processor-based laptops using tools like Microsoft Power BI for speed to insight. And on the other side of these dashboards, data scientists can find patterns in data up to 2,1 times faster to shape the future of machine learning.

* With the addition of Intel Optane memory, power users can gain up to 78% better overall system performance3 with new 8th Gen Intel Core i5+ vPro platform-based desktops. As a smart system accelerator, Intel Optane memory also delivers up to 2,27 times faster responsiveness and maximises productivity by adapting to workstyles.

* Advanced professionals can count on the reliability of new workstations powered by new Intel Xeon E processors, which deliver up to 20% faster modelling and interactive 3D applications. This new level of performance empowers fields such as financial services, life sciences and engineering to work with the latest and most complex applications.

* Intel Authenticate, a multifactor authentication solution that verifies identities in hardware for added protection below the software layer, now includes support for facial recognition with Windows 10.

The new processors also help to protect data proactively. Stolen, default and misused credentials at the endpoint continue to be the leading cause of data breaches. The Intel vPro platform is architected to provide advanced security, which now includes improvements to the Intel Authenticate solution and a new hardware enhancement called Intel Runtime BIOS Resilience.

* Intel Authenticate, a multifactor authentication solution that verifies identities in hardware for added protection below the software layer, now includes support for facial recognition with Windows 10. This enables an intuitive user experience across leading business devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo and more, while also supporting specific IT policies and management consoles.

* Out of the box, new Intel vPro platform-based PCs from Lenovo and HP will begin to take advantage of Intel Runtime BIOS Resilience – a hardware enhancement that minimizes the risks of malicious code injection. As part of Intel’s commitment to continually advance cybersecurity, this new firmware feature locks BIOS when software is running to help prevent planted malware from gaining traction.

They also help companies to mitigate risks and costs. As computing extends to digital signage, vending machines and hospital rooms, there are more devices to manage and the Intel vPro platform provides one consistent way for IT to stay in control.

In addition to how Intel Active Management Technology (Intel AMT) reduces on-site support and the Intel Stable Image Platform Program mitigates maintenance during transitions, Intel is also introducing new component-level traceability through the Intel Transparent Supply Chain, as well as streamlined tools for taking full advantage of Intel AMT.

* Dell and Intel recently unveiled new functionality for the Dell Client Command Suite. This deployment and provisioning toolkit will help IT activate Intel AMT in under 30 minutes for managing endpoints remotely and out-of-band. A well-managed fleet is more secure and this equips IT teams with the flexibility they need to be successful.

* Counterfeit and grey market parts are also an increasing issue in the cybersecurity landscape, especially for government organizations. Select new business PCs from Lenovo are the first to leverage the Intel(r) Transparent Supply Chain – a sophisticated service Intel has extended from servers into clients. The program gives IT pros peace of mind by enabling traceability and allowing them to validate the authenticity of their PC purchases.