More roadworks on M2 motorway

Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes from today, 04 April 2018 as Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) embarks on R30-million rehabilitation works on the Kaserne Bridge section of the M2 Motorway.

As part of the scheduled scope of works, the M2 eastbound, M2 westbound and Mooi Street off-ramp will be affected with phased works.

The project will include repairs to bridge joints, bearings, corbel and replacement of guardrails, stolen road furniture and concrete works.

JRA has closed the fast lane on the M2 eastbound for rehabilitation works. The lane will remain closed provisionally for the next six months.

Motorists travelling along these affected routes are also advised to:

* Move to the slow lanes;

* Travel at a safe distance and reduced speed upon entry into the construction area;

* Be aware of construction workers on site; and

* Adhere to traffic guidelines, flag persons and signages.