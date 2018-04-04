New EMEA president for Canon

Yuichi Ishizuka has been appointed as the new resident and CEO for Canon Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), succeeding Rokus van Iperen who is retiring after six years in the role.

Van Iperen was appointed president and CEO of Canon Europe in 2012 following a career at Océ. Initially tasked with ensuring a smooth integration of Océ into the Canon business, he successfully presided over several other significant acquisitions to enable the company’s digitisation strategy. He is also credited with building a solutions focused portfolio and establishing the foundation of new businesses in high growth areas such as network visual solutions (NVS).

Ishizuka, previously president and chief operating officer for Canon USA, assumed his new role Canon EMEA effective from 1 April.

He takes over an organisation that has operations in 120 countries, employs approximately 18 000 people and contributes about a quarter of Canon’s global revenues annually.

Ishizuka, who is also a managing executive Officer of Canon Inc, is tasked with bolstering and growing existing core businesses while capitalising on the brand’s imaging expertise in new areas such as NVS, industrial equipment and commercial printing.

He brings a wealth of expertise and international experience from other regions having held senior positions across Canon’s portfolio of businesses in North, Central and South America, as well as Japan. His new role will be his first appointment in Europe.

“Canon is a clear leader in consumer and business imaging with millions of customers throughout EMEA, a region where we celebrated our 60th anniversary of operations last year,” says Ishizuka. “I am honoured to be leading this team through the next phase of innovation and growth at what is a very exciting and dynamic time for the company.”