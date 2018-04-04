Ricoh wins Shell contract

Ricoh is now the single source managed print services provider for the Shell Group.

As part of the agreement, Ricoh will support Shell’s managed print operations in 98 global locations including deployment of many thousand Ricoh multi-function printers and Ricoh’s Streamline NX; Device Manager NX; and Mobile Printing software.

Ricoh will administer and manage the software from within the Shell private cloud infrastructure and will have 20 Ricoh engineers onsite at Shell offices to provide on-the-ground support.

David Mills, CEO of Ricoh Europe, says: “Our ability to provide dependable, secure and agile print services on such a large scale helps ensure that our clients’ overall business operations remain smooth and effective.

“Given the print technology available to Shell, it is clear they are primed to flourish throughout the digital age. We look forward to supporting them on this exciting journey.”