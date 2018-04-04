Three injured, one dead in YouTube shooting

A young woman yesterday opened fire at YouTube’s California headquarters, wounding an employee and two other people before killing herself.

Nasim Aghdam, of the Southern California town of Menifee, passed through strict security to enter the building’s lobby with a handgun.

At this stage, her motives are not known, although her father Ismail Aghdam believes his vegan activist daughter was angry with YouTube because it stopped paying for her content.

Employees heard Aghdam call out “come at me or come and get me” before firing about a dozen shots.