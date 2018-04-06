RubiBlue refines growth, expansion strategy

Intelligent business solutions provider RubiBlue has committed to a bold growth and expansion strategy for 2018.

The company, established in 2005, has a proven track record in developing solutions and services for South African businesses and plans to use these skills to enhance its product offering to market and to provide much-needed employment opportunities.

The goal is to increase staff by 45% by the end of the year, deliver richer offerings to a growing South African client base and to have expanded RubiBlue’s footprint further into Africa.

“Our strategy for 2018 is to empower our employees, to create employment opportunities and to deliver fresh and focused products and solutions to our growing client base,” says Chris Ogden, MD of RubiBlue. “This strategic goal has also been developed in line with our core competencies which were refined through a lengthy process of analysis and research in 2017.”

The two core competencies defined by the company’s growth and expansion plans are: Development House and Superlative Support Services.

To support the former, RubiBlue has invested into the capabilities and skill sets required to provide customers with access to market-leading development tools and solutions. In addition, as part of its commitment to Superlative Support Services, the company has focused on new hires, training and strategic value development.

“As of March 2018, we have already appointed seven new candidates,” Ogden says. “They have all been selected to support these two core competencies with one hire in a sales role, three hires in our development department and three new team members added to our support team.”

The new hires form part of a cohesive team designed to enhance RubiBlue’s product offerings and customer support as well as expand its offerings even deeper into Africa.