Ecobank app hits $1bn in transactions

The Ecobank Mobile App, a unified financial services application available in 33 African countries, has processed 9-million transactions worth over $1-billion since it was launched less than 18 months ago.

With more than 4-million users, the Ecobank Mobile App lets users to open an Ecobank Xpress Account instantly on their mobile device, thus providing an easy route to financial inclusion for the previously unbanked.

There are now more than 4-million Ecobank Xpress Account holders on the Ecobank Mobile App and USSD platforms. Other bank customers may onboard the Ecobank Mobile App with their MasterCard or Visa cards, while Ecobank customers do so using their card or retail Internet banking credentials.

Users of the Ecobank Mobile App are able to transfer money instantly within Ecobank locally or across Africa using Ecobank Rapidtransfer. They may also make transfers to other local bank accounts, mobile wallets and to Visa cardholders using Visa Direct on the Ecobank Mobile App.

The App offers easy payments using Ecobankpay Scan+Pay through Masterpass, mVisa and Mcash, and has options to pay utility bills, school fees, subscriptions, make donations, buy airtime instantly and generate payment tokens using Ecobank Xpress Cash to do cardless ATM withdrawals or at an Ecobank Xpress Point (agent locations).

Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank group CEO, explains that Ecobank’s strategic mission is built around using mobile banking to deliver innovative, efficient and cost-effective services to those who have typically sat outside of the formal economy, so it goes beyond the reach of the traditional branch and ATM networks.

“Customers can enjoy 24/7/365 access to financial services from the convenience of their mobile devices with the Ecobank Mobile App,” he said. “We have brought world-class functionality to consumers in the 33 countries in Africa where Ecobank operates.”

Patrick Akinwuntan, Ecobank’s group executive: consumer banking, says Ecobank is committed to providing easy access to financial services for all Africans, leveraging the ubiquity of mobile phones via the bank’s Mobile App and at Ecobank Xpress Point agents wherever physical interaction is necessary especially for cash deposits.

“We aim to be the leading consumer financial services franchise in Africa and have developed a range of products and services relevant to meeting the daily banking, financing, investment and transactional needs of our customers,” says Akinwuntan. “The Ecobank Mobile App provides easy access to these services anytime and anywhere and we are very pleased with the fast and increasing uptake.”

The Ecobank Mobile App is available for download from the Google Play Store or Apple Store.