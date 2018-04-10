Gassner appointed Britehouse group CEO

The Britehouse Group, a division of Dimension Data, has appointed Ed Gassner as its new group CEO.

He takes over from Paolo Masselli, who in January 2018 took up the position of Group chief operating officer in London.

“Ed’s focus will be on aligning Britehouse more closely with Dimension Data in order to help build Britehouse globally-focused digital advisory and applications practice,” says Grant Bodley CEO Dimension Data Middle East and Africa . “He will help to deliver on our strategy to supply solutions on SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft technologies in the Middle East Africa region. Ed brings a wealth of experience in corporate and entrepreneurial organisations, which will stand him in good stead.”

Well-known for his leadership skills, Gassner is passionate about people and leading them to the betterment of their careers as well as that of the company at large. He has, over the past 26 years, taken on multiple leadership roles, predominantly fulfilling the position of CEO/MD.

On his recent appointment, Gassner comments: “I am looking forward to contributing to the entrepreneurial flair inherent in both Dimension Data and Britehouse, by listening, observing, and putting into action what is required.”

Gassner holds a BSc Mechanical Engineering (University of the Witwatersrand) and a 1984 Government Certificate of Competency (GCC), Department of Mineral Affairs. He has a keen interest in and a real-world approach to technology, particularly around applications and implementations of applications.

In 1995, he joint-founded CDE (known as BCX today), a global organisation which implemented SAP solutions with offices in the UK, USA, Middle East, Australia, and South Africa. In 2000, he headed up CCH’s (later known as MGX) Enterprise Solutions subsidiary. Thereafter in 2006, Gassner was made CEO of the online start-ups, AA Autobay, AA Finance, and AA Insurance. Gassner subsequently bought a stake in M+S Plastics, a plastic container manufacturer.

“I believe in getting involved, and if that means getting my hands dirty to make a real difference, then that is what I am prepared to do,” he says.

“I am truly energised by the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and given that I enjoy working and surrounding myself with smart people, I am in good company with the abundance of such talent in Britehouse and Dimension Data.”.