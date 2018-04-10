Nkgwete is empowerment award finalist

Mpumulanga-based Nkgwete IT Solutions has been nominated as a finalist at the 17th annual Oliver Top Empowerment Awards 2018.

Nkgwete’s nomination in the ICT category puts it in company with Datacentrix, Ricoh South Africa, Multichoice South Africa, Introstat and Karasani IT.

The awards will be presented on 12 April 2018 at Emperors Palace.

Siddika Osman, managing partner of Nkgwete, comments: “We feel extremely privileged to have been recognised for our efforts. Nkgwete IT Solutions is committed to making a difference in South Africa, for South Africa, by bridging the digital divide.

“I am very proud of the Nkgwete team and look forward to further transforming the ICT industry.”

Presented by TOPCO, the Oliver Top Empowerment Awards is Africa’s most established platform for recognising leaders in black economic empowerment. A panel of industry experts and peers, supported by esteemed judges ensure the Oliver Top Empowerment Awards are true accolades.

The ICT award goes to a company whose technology-based innovation demonstrates improved productivity, price, quality, effectiveness and efficiencies that enhance the competitiveness of the South African economy