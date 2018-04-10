Reshaad Sha is CEO of Liquid Telecom SA

Pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom has appointed Reshaad Sha as CEO of Liquid Telecom South Africa, effective 1 June 2018.

Sha, a South African national, will oversee the growth of digital services and the rollout of enhanced network services for enterprises and consumers across the country.

He most recently served as CEO of SqwidNet, an open access Internet of Things (IoT) network operator, and has for the last five years served as chief strategy officer and executive director of the open access fibre optic company Dark Fibre Africa.

He also has extensive international management experience having worked for a variety of global tech and telecoms companies, including Cisco and LogicaCMG.

“We’re delighted to have found such a talented and skilled individual to fill this role,” says Nic Rudnick, group CEO of Liquid Telecom. “Reshaad’s entrepreneurial spirit and dynamic leadership make him the perfect addition to the Liquid Telecom Group as we continue to deliver on our vision of building Africa’s digital future.”

Garth Schooling, Liquid Telecom’s managing executive of new business development, was appointed as interim CEO on Kyle Whitehill’s departure in March, and will remain in charge at Liquid Telecom South Africa until Sha’s arrival.