Tshimologong calls for startup programme entries

JP Morgan, in collaboration with Tshimologong Precinct, has launched Africa Rising 4.0, an incubation programme aimed at powering digital entrepreneurship and early stage startup growth in Johannesburg.

The intensive 12-week incubation programme is designed to coach the disciplines of entrepreneurship, while also building innovative digital businesses.

Shaun Randles, enterprise development manager of Tshimologong Precinct, says the programme is dedicated to coaching digital entrepreneurs and technology companies at startup and early stage:

“We are providing a platform to coach startups and to also introduce them to local and global technology entrepreneurs as mentors. In doing this together with JP Morgan, we are aiming to assist in developing basic and functional technology programmes and skills that deliver tangible value to early adopters.”

He says that Africa Rising 4.0 will benefit from Tshimologong Precinct’s vast, combined network, which will assist founders and early stage technology companies to inject life into their startups.

Fifteen startups will be selected for the incubator programme and will receive advice from established entrepreneurs. The curriculum will be custom-designed to suit the various business entities participating in the programme. Masterclasses will be themed on topical and relevant issues facing the startups addressing trending digital technologies such as blockchain, digital marketing and women in technology. In addition, there will be hands-on support from experts dedicated to helping founders and early stage entrepreneurs.

Those interested in participating need a valid proof of concept (POC) with a mock-up or video presentation. The POC also needs to provide evidence that it can create value for customers and is a product or service that is in demand. One way to show this is through having an existing digital marketing footprint and online presence.

Applicants need to be older than 35 with a BEE profile and come from a low-income household. It must be evident that the idea requires digital development that focuses on hardware, software, content, including games, apps or animation.

Applications for Africa Rising 4.0 opened on 9 April 2018. For more information, contact http://startup.tshimologong.joburg/