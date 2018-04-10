Virgin Money speeds car insurance

Registered financial services provider Virgin Money South Africa has launched its Online Buying platform, giving consumers more options when sourcing and securing car insurance.

Now, customers have the option of using a call centre or can also go online to get insured in just 10 minutes.

“While many South Africans are used to direct engagement with a call centre agent, an increasing number of consumers prefer using online application tools,” says Andre Hugo, CEO of Virgin Money South Africa. “Virgin Money Insurance believes that customers should have the ability to choose the sales channel most convenient to them.”

This latest offering addresses Virgin Money’s recent findings, which highlights that one of the biggest frustrations people face when buying car insurance is the feeling of being tossed back and forth within the context of a call centre. Some customers want to both source their quote and sign up online, then and there.

“Many customers find the standard call centre process involved in purchasing car insurance quite onerous. Even when they have the option of going online for a quote, they still have to wait for someone to call them back. We want to take the pain of waiting away from the customer, not only saving them time, but also putting them in control,” says Hugo.

With this in mind, Virgin Money Insurance now enables customers to go online and become fully insured – right from the request for a customised quote through to the actual purchase.

The Virgin Money Insurance online offering is the latest in the company’s digital-first drive. Just last month it launched Virgin Money Spot, a bank-agnostic, peer-to-peer payment application.

“Our digital-first strategy is all about making financial services products less complicated, more intuitive, ultimately adding greater value to the way people manage their money,” says Hugo.