Apple goes 100% green

Apple has announced its global facilities – including retail stores, offices, data centres and co-located facilities in 43 countries – are now powered with 100% clean energy.

Meanwhile, nine additional manufacturing partners have committed to power all of their Apple production with clean energy, bringing the total number of supplier commitments to 23.

“We’re committed to leaving the world better than we found it. After years of hard work we’re proud to have reached this significant milestone,” says Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“We’re going to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the materials in our products, the way we recycle them, our facilities and our work with suppliers to establish new creative and forward-looking sources of renewable energy because we know the future depends on it.”

Around the world, Apple and its partners are building new renewable energy projects representing energy sources like solar arrays and wind farms as well as emerging technologies like biogas fuel cells, micro-hydro generation systems and energy storage technologies.

It currently has 25 operational renewable energy projects around the world, totalling 626Mw of generation capacity, with 286Mw of solar PV generation coming online in 2017, its most ever in one year.

It also has 15 more projects in construction. Once built, over 1,4Gw of clean renewable energy generation will be spread across 11 countries.

Since 2014, all of Apple’s data centres have been powered by renewable energy. Since 2011, all of Apple’s renewable energy projects have reduced greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e) by 54% from its facilities worldwide and prevented nearly 2,1-million metric tons of CO2e from entering the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, 23 of Apple’s suppliers are now committed to operating on 100% renewable energy. Altogether, clean energy from supplier projects helped avoid over 1,5-million metric tons of greenhouse gases from being emitted in 2017.

A total of 85 suppliers have registered for Apple’s Clean Energy Portal, an online platform that Apple developed to help suppliers identify commercially viable renewable energy solutions in regions around the world.