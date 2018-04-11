MTN, Ecobank partner in African banking

MTN is collaborating with independent African banking group, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) to reach customers in Africa.

MTN’s large subscriber base, distribution systems, digital products and drive for mobile financial services are being linked with Ecobank’s digital banking products to provide bank accounts and remittances through Africa’s largest network.

The two entities, with an extensive footprint on the continent, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop this partnership agreement, which will allow them to innovate and enhance access to affordable financial services via MTN Mobile Money and Ecobank Banking services.

In terms of the agreement, Ecobank and MTN Mobile Money customers will be able to transfer money between mobile money wallets and bank accounts.

The companies plant to leverage both of their assets to digitise international remittance, foster product innovation in the field of mobile saving and lending, and offer digital payment solutions to consumers, merchants and corporates.

Ade Ayeyemi, Group CEO of Ecobank, comments: “The changing landscape of digital banking and mobile telephony is creating unique opportunities in the way and manner customers are served. Africa will need to digitise financial services to rapidly scale up client acquisition and patronage. MTN and Ecobank are taking the big step today at this grand event to support this agenda.

“Ecobank’s digital strategy has long been committed to ensuring transaction convenience for the market,” he adds. “We have made giant strides in our mission to ensure financial inclusion and today’s agreement with MTN will greatly accelerate the easy availability of banking services to the previously unbanked.”

MTN Group president and CEO Rob Shuter adds: “Partnerships between banks and mobile money operators are fundamental in the mobile money ecosystem, hence our long-standing partnership with Ecobank in many of our markets aimed at driving financial inclusion.

“We are excited to be taking this partnership to the next level as this latest development will spearhead innovative initiatives which will deepen financial access on the continent.”