How much of your data is exposed?

As Facebook comes under fire for allowing users’ data to be skimmed and used, do you know what data of yours is exposed.

The company has publicised a tool that lets users see what data is held by the social media giant, and could thus be used in targeted campaigns.

To access the tool, Facebook says users can follow these steps:

* Click at the top right of any Facebook page and select Settings

* Click Download a copy of your Facebook data at the bottom of General Account Settings

* Click Start My Archive

Facebook cautions users to keep this information in a secure place and to avoid uploading it to other services.

The information includes pages the user has visited, what advertiser sites they have clicked on, and what topics they will be served advertising in.

Most of this data was either supplied by the user, or gleaned from their activity on Facebook.

Unexpectedly, other data that is stored on the user’s mobile device and not actively shared with Facebook is also listed: for instance, the names and numbers contained in the phone’s contact list.

Users do have to option to remove some of the data.