IMB’s Money App makes mobile money easy

IMB Financial Services has launched the Money App, which will assist communities in accessing and managing their finances from the convenience of a smartphone or tablet.

The IMB Money App is available from the app stores, and once the IMB Money App is loaded onto a smartphone, customers can safely and conveniently check balances, access funds, buy airtime and transfer money via their mobile devices.

Director of IMB Glen Jordan explains: “IMB is a fintech company that embraces technology and a client-centric business model to empower those who are either excluded from the financial system through access or debt. We designed this App from the ground up to be secure, light on data requirements, and to offer the simplicity and convenience of mobile money to millions.”

To support the roll-out of the IMB Money App, IMB is training entrepreneurial partners who have set up IMB Service Centres in their own communities to help customers load the app on their phones.

Evans Mazhanga, who owns the IMB Service Centre franchise in Dunoon, Cape Town is delighted to offer the IMB Money App to his customers as this means the community don’t have to travel to and from the City with money which can be a safety concern.

“Running my own IMB Service centre has allowed me to start my own successful business and I feel great serving my people as I know and understand their need for convenient and affordable financial services. I am confident that the IMB Money App will further empower financial literacy and financial freedom in our communities.”