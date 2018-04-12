Nokia 1 smartphone arrives in SA

HMD Global has announced that the Nokia 1 smartphone running on Android Oreo (Go edition) is now available to buy from Cell C, MTN and Vodacom from R999.00.
The Nokia 1 delivers smartphone essentials, and a familiar design, running the latest Android Oreo (Go edition).
It has a quad-core processor, front and rear cameras, 4G connectivity and dual SIM, as well as a removable 2150 mAh battery and power-efficient IPS display.
The phone is available in Warm Red and Dark Blue, while click-on Xpress-on covers come in a wide range of colours.
