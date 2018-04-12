Proline debuts Intel 8th-Gen H310 PCs in SA

Pinnacle’s local PC brand Proline will include the 8th Generation H310 Intel chipset in its professional desktop range.

Launching on 16 April, the company believes it is the first South African brand to offer the new chipset.

With up to four cores, 8th generation Intel Core Processor with Intel Hyper-Threading Technology supports up to eight threads.

The new processors are fast and responsive, offering up to 47% better productivity performance.

They have been built with immersive entertainment in mind. Built-in media capabilities enhance the editing and viewing experience with 4K Ultra HD video, 360-degree video, and premium content streaming.

The processors allow for a virtual reality experience, delivering balanced platform performance for the newest VR headsets.

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics deliver advanced, efficient performance, and the media engine, with power-efficient VP9 and HEVC 10-bit hardware acceleration, boosts battery life, even with 4K UHD viewing and

content creation.

Enhanced security comes standard with new levels of built-in protection as well as hassle-free passwords with Windows Hello and True Key Technology.

Fluid gaming is guaranteed, with unlocked processors allowing users to live-stream and share.

The Proline professional range, incorporating the 8th Generation H310 Intel chipset, comes with a three-year next business-day onsite warranty.