Emirates sets 1m onboard WiFi Wi-Fi connections record

Emirates has set a new record with over 1-million WiFi connections made on board its flights in March alone.

During the month, 1 037 016 Emirates customers connected to the internet during their flight.

The connections were mainly made over mobile devices with over 94% of users connecting with a smartphone – twice as many connections were made on an iOS mobile phone as compared to an Android mobile, and about 2% with a tablet. The remaining connections were made with laptops and other devices.

The highest data usage from a single passenger was made by an Emirates Skywards member who stayed connected throughout their flight from Dubai to Johannesburg, consuming 4.9 GB of complimentary data.

The route with the most WiFi connections in March was EK215 from Dubai to Los Angeles with over 6 000 customers connecting in flight.

WiFi connectivity is available on over 98% of the Emirates fleet, including all A380s, 777-300ERs and 777-200LRs. Customers in all cabin classes receive 20MB of free Wi-Fi data. Emirates Skywards members enjoy special benefits depending on their membership tier and class of travel, including free WiFi when travelling in First Class or Business Class.

Over 94% of passengers connecting to WiFi on board Emirates in March took advantage of the complimentary offer and logged on free of charge.

Emirates continually invests in improving bandwidth on board by upgrading the connectivity solution on the fleet. Staying connected has become a mainstay and an expectation on Emirates flights and the demand for Wi-Fi on board has been steadily increasing each month.

Emirates has been at the forefront of innovation with connectivity and inflight entertainment on board. It was the first airline to allow mobile phone use inflight in 2008, and the first to install TV screens in every seat on every aircraft in its fleet in 1992.