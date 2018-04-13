Matriculants get a tech career boost

Unemployed matriculants are being given an opportunity of a lifetime by tech giant Samsung.

Applications are currently open for the Women Technical Programme and the Boys to Men initiative.

There are two intakes a year for each and applicants need to have a matric certificate, with maths and science on higher grade.

Richard Chetty, Director of Services for Samsung South Africa, says, “Not only does the Boys to Men and Women Technical Programme arm students with the necessary engineering skills, graduates are given the opportunity to work within the Samsung Service Centres, which launches them into sustainable employment.”

Students are taken through an intensive technical training course followed by a month of in-service training. Once this is completed, the young graduates are taught about client service and then they are deployed to Samsung Service Centres.

In addition to the Women Technical Programme and Boys to Men, there are six academies that matriculants between the ages of 18 to 25 can apply to. These are: Samsung Academy in Midrand (previously located in Boksburg); Refrigeration and Aircon Academy at EEC KwaThema College; Tshwane North College in Hammanskraal; Orbit College in Mogwase; Gerit Sibande College in Standerton; and KwaMashu Coastal College in KwaMashu.

Samsung is also seeking applicants who have completed an Engineering diploma or degree – these candidates will be taken through the same technical engineering course but will have a different career trajectory laid out for them within Samsung Electronics.

“We’re on a drive to give the youth of South Africa hope for the future with viable careers in a highly desirable field. Our graduates have all entered the workplace with essential electronic engineering skills, allowing them to support themselves and make a positive impact on their families and communities,” says Chetty.

For both the Women Technical Programme and Boys to Men, applicants need to have a Matric Certificate and a valid driver’s licence. The initiative is a six months programme held from June to November at the Samsung Engineering Academy in Midrand.

Matriculants or Engineering graduates who wish to apply for the next intake, which beings in June, can e-mail their CV’s, driver’s license and matric certificates to Janine.Singh@Samsung.com by 30 April 2018.