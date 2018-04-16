Fujitsu eases SAP HANA deployment

Enterprises running large systems on SAP HANA can now benefit from certified scale-out performance, optimizing critical virtualized infrastructure in the data centre.

New SAP certifications for Fujitsu PrimeQuest enterprise servers confirm that they can provide the headroom for fast growth in data volumes used by systems running on SAP HANA, a key enabler for digital transformation.

SAP Standard Application Benchmarks are designed to help customers and partners find the most appropriate hardware configuration for their IT solutions by setting strict SAP requirements for data throughput, speed and scalability.

The SAP Standard Application Benchmark version 2 for SAP Business Warehouse (SAP BW), edition for SAP HANA fully assesses a system’s ability to process workloads running on SAP HANA to support the optimal operation of SAP HANA environments.

Fujitsu recently successfully undertook the benchmark with its PrimeQuest 2800B3 servers running SAP HANA on virtualized VMware vSphere 6.5, as well as not virtualized. The respective benchmark results with 4 and 8 SAP HANA nodes have been certified by SAP.

SAP subsequently announced its support for the latest version of VMware vSphere 6.5 for SAP HANA scale-out up to 16 nodes. This provides good performance levels for SAP HANA environments with up to 64 (16×4) TB of system RAM. The VMware vSphere solution is based on the Fujitsu Integrated System PrimeFlex for SAP HANA.

The Fujitsu-supported SAP BW application, edition for SAP HANA helps maximize return on investment and enable dynamic business continuity through the flexible allocation of system resources for SAP HANA scale-out deployments, using 4- or 8-socket high-end Fujitsu Primergy or PrimeQuest systems for maximum scalability.

Customers can benefit from a fully scalable, reliable infrastructure that is ready for the demands of digitalization, fast to set up and easy to manage, while protecting their investment. Data growth can easily be accommodated with additional capacity and performance when required, without the need to change existing hardware or virtualization platform.