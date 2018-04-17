Datacentrix launches backup-as-a-service

Datacentrix has launched a new backup and disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) offering, providing affordable off-site cloud backups with a high level of data protection and redundancy.

Marius Redelinghuys, solution architect at Datacentrix explains that the new ,Datacentrix solution operates on the 3-2-1-0 premise – three copies of data stored in two different media repositories, with one off-site backup copy and zero waiting time to restart operations.

“What is key here, is that businesses could potentially have six copies of their data; they are able to backup locally onsite while Datacentrix replicates the data to its cloud systems, with the option of additional replication to a ‘deep storage’ vault at Datacentrix (capable of five, seven and 10 year retrieval), as well as to traditional tape.”

With the ability to start backing up offsite in less than two minutes, both the cloud BaaS and hosted BaaS options are highly available, flexible, allow for end-to-end data encryption and disaster recovery, and provide secure offsite backups.

“The new offering utilises the company’s Midrand and Samrand data centres, featuring redundant data links between the two facilities with sub millisecond latencies.

“Datacentrix’ network is connected using dual path fibre cables with wireless failover as backup, between our two data centres. The system is equally divided between them, delivering backup, recovery and replication availability for all workloads, as well as physical and cloud-based resources. This allows customers to eliminate legacy backup solutions forever,” says Redelinghuys.

“More importantly, it provides local companies of all sizes with the latest in data backup and protection technology, without taking away the control of their most important asset, their data.”

Dedicated front-end firewalls allow customers to connect securely and directly to the data centres via their own line or the Internet using a protected login. Data is fully encrypted at each stage in the process, from the processing point at the customer to the backend, including tape.

“All customer data remains within South Africa’s borders, and offers flexible, usage-based payment options,” adds Redelinghuys.