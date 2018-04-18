Paragon Software in open automotive move

file system and storage management vendor Paragon Software has joined the Linux Foundation and Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) to support development of an open automotive platform for cars of the future.

AGL is a collaborative, open source project with a focus on Linux-based, open platforms for the connected car.

With Paragon File System Link installed, car owners can connect USB devices, SD cards, digital assistants, or other external storage media directly to Linux-based IVI systems and instantly enjoy audio and video recordings, regardless of file format or operating system being used.

Paragon’s Linux drivers provide reliable and fast data throughput speeds possible, while also ensuring the lowest possible CPU load.

Deployment of Paragon File System Link technology will allow automotive Tier-1 suppliers to deliver the IVI systems to OEMs, without having to worry about file system format compatibility, full HD or 4K data transfer speeds, and high CPU loads.

“We are happy to join the Linux Foundation and be part of the AGL collaborative open source project for the connected car,” says Konstantin Komarov, CEO of Paragon Software. “Paragon File System Link is available to automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers for integration with Linux platforms, guaranteeing the highest level of performance and reliability.”

“We are excited to welcome Paragon Software to Automotive Grade Linux,” says Dan Cauchy, GM of Automotive at The Linux Foundation. “With the support of Paragon Software and other leading global companies, together we can further establish AGL as the defacto standard for the future of the connected car.”

Paragon’s embedded drivers have already been successfully implemented in automotive IVI projects. Paragon File System Link enables direct access to physical drives as well as buffered input/output access, making it possible to process unsupported storage partitions and access audio and video files on the fly.