Software AG, Telefónica collaborate on IoT

Software AG has announced a collaborative partnership with Telefónica to deliver a solution for digital transformation and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the B2B market in Spain.

At the core of the collaboration is Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT platform, which operates across cloud, on premises and edge, and provides Service Providers with a comprehensive, end-to-end IoT solution.

This end-to-end approach ensures that any app or device – regardless of underlying technology or vendor source — will operate seamlessly across Telefónica’s network.

Bernd Gross, senior vice-president: IoT and cloud at Software AG, says: “This collaborative agreement allows us to continue to expand our IoT technological leadership with the Telefónica group, one of the world’s leading telecommunications companies offering IoT services. Notably, the Telefónica group was rated a leader in four consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrants.”

Javier Magdalena Pinilla, director of digital dusiness and TSOL at Telefónica Spain, notes: “Telefónica has added Software AG’s Cumulocity platform to its own branded IoT offering. Telefónica has a long history of innovation and the Cumulocity IoT platform, along with Cumulocity development teams, will enable us to both increase the pace of innovation and to reduce the time to globally deploy IoT services to meet the needs of new and evolving needs of our customers.”

By using the cloud-based Cumulocity IoT platform for the deployment of its innovative IoT solutions, Telefónica can connect and monitor millions of devices and sensors. The Cumulocity IoT platform includes a broad range of pre-packaged solutions such as Condition Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance and Track & Trace, as well as quick and easy device and sensor management, thus bringing the operational technology (OT) and information technologies (IT) of business worlds closer together.

Extending these capabilities, the Cumulocity IoT platform can take full advantage of Software AG’s Digital Business Platform for industry-leading integration, business process management, advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities.

Cumulocity IoT provides an IoT-as-a-Service solution that includes enhanced high availability and multi-cluster deployment options. Additionally, Cumulocity IoT incorporates several carrier-grade features, including code-free integration of devices supporting Low Power WAN (LPWAN) technologies used for long-term low bandwidth remote monitoring, Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), Lightweight M2M (LWM2M), and Long Range (LoRa).