LG wins Red Dot honours

LG Electronics received 21 honours at this year’s Red Dot Design Awards, one of the world’s top three design awards.

The built-in Signature Kitchen Suite Pro Range oven and the high-end LG CineBeam Laser 4K projector were judged among the best of 5 300 designs from 59 countries and awarded the Best of the Best honours this year.

“These honours reflect the wide recognition of LG’s distinctive competitiveness in design,” says Noh Chang-ho, head of corporate design at LG Electronics.

The design of the Signature Kitchen Suite Pro Range was recognized by the Red Dot judging committee for its ergonomic design details such as the control panel interface and comfortable handle. The oven evokes an era when cooking was a more central part of families’ lives and respected those preparing the meals. The WiFi enabled oven is powered by LG’s own SmartThinQ Technology, an open platform that allows for convenient remote-control operation with a free app available on both Android or iOS platforms.

The LG CineBeam Laser 4K comes in a portable size and upright design that is made possible by the mirrorless I-shaped engine which allows the projector to show perfect images whether it’s placed on the floor, mounted on the wall or hanging from the ceiling. The convenient carrying handle and Auto Cord feature makes the unit look sleek and clutter-free, prompting the judges to admire the product’s balance between esthetics and convenience and a “design unlike other projectors.”

LG received 19 other honours from Red Dot, which included many appliances such as the Signature Kitchen Suite Refrigerator, Code Zero R9 robot vacuum cleaner and air purifier. LG was also recognized for its home entertainment products, such as LG Signature OLED TV, UltraWide monitors as well as its G6 and V30 smartphones.

“Our commitment is to continue focusing on the essence of LG products based on our in-depth understanding of customer demand,” says Chang-ho.

LG will be launching two new home electronic products in South Africa this quarter: the InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator that illuminates with a simple knock on the door; and the TWINWash washing machine that washes two loads simultaneously.