More SA users in Facebook privacy breach

More South Africans than originally estimated may have had their details harvested by Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook now puts the figure at 96 134, well up from the 59 777 it earlier admitted to.

While only 13 South Africans are known to have downloaded Cambridge Analytica’s “thisisyourdigitallfe quiz on Facebook, the way Facebook exposes user’s data means that information about those users; friends was potentially compromised.

Facebook harvests this information and then uses it to target content and advertising to users.

The data was then shared with Cambridge Analytica.

Altogether, it is estimated that 300 000 Facebook users around the world downloaded the quiz app.