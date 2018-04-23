Distrust over privacy leaves consumers anxious

Apr 23, 2018

Organisations and individuals recognise the importance of data privacy, but don’t believe that the companies they work with are looking after their personal information.
A survey of 10 000 consumers, conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of IBM, shows that 78% of US respondents say a company’s ability to keep their data private is “extremely important”, but only 20% “completely trust” organisations they interact with to maintain the privacy of their data.

Other findings from the study include:

* 75 percent will not buy a product from a company – no matter how great the products are – if they don’t trust the company to protect their data;

* 73% think businesses are focused on profits over addressing consumers’ security needs;

* 73% indicated it is extremely important that companies quickly take proper actions to stop a data breach; and

* 60% are more concerned about cybersecurity than a potential war.

“Increasingly, we are seeing companies around the world trying to balance providing personalized services to consumers, while maintaining privacy,” says John Kelly, IBM senior vice-president: cognitive solutions.

“Getting this right requires companies working closely with each other and, importantly, with governments, to ensure the right protections are in place.”