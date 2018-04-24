Acer Africa signs up Vic Brits

Vic Brits has joined Acer Africa as its new head of commercial in the sub-Saharan region.

Brits will focus on increasing Acer’s market share in the Southern African Development Community [SADC] and in the SME market in South Africa, alongside Acer’s channel ecosystem.

“Being part of Acer, a globally established technology brand, has definitely encouraged and motivated me to apply my past experiences to further enhance what Acer has already instituted thus far,” he comments.

“To me, success is not only achieving business and personal objectives that I have set for myself, but also being able to maintain a healthy work/life balance in the process.” he adds.

Brits practices positivity throughout his professional and personal life and believes that positive thoughts lead to positive actions and progressive outcomes.