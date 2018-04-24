Fujitsu PrimeFlex achieves VMware and Microsoft certification

Fujitsu has announced the completion of VMware and Microsoft certification across its line-up of PrimeFlex integrated systems for hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) based on the latest Fujitsu PRIMERGY M4 server range.

This gives customers moving to HCI or scaling an existing deployment the guarantee that Fujitsu’s configurations for software-defined storage are fully supported by two market-leading software providers.

HCI is particularly effective in handling scale-out workloads, providing extra capacity where demand for compute and storage resources rises and falls in tandem. A popular use case in this context is the deployment of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), where usage of compute and storage resources typically follows a similar curve.

By choosing software-certified, pre-configured and pre-integrated Fujitsu PrimeFlex servers, customers can achieve the benefits of VDI, as well as other HCI use cases, more quickly, at lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and with minimal risk.

Specific software certification is assured through a choice of three integrated systems: PrimeFlex for VMware vSAN, PrimeFlex for VMware Cloud Foundation, and PrimeFlex for Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct. PrimeFlex for VMware vSAN and PrimeFlex for Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct can be deployed in remote and branch office (ROBO) environments, for example, providing an easy-to-scale architecture with simplified integration, automatic discovery of new compute and storage resources, and the elimination of external backup in remote locations.

In the case of PrimeFlex for VMware vSAN, Fujitsu has achieved component certification, which validates all the single hardware components inside its server systems as compatible with VMware vSAN software. It has also achieved system-level certification via vSAN Ready Nodes, specifying requirements for complete systems with different sizings of disk capacity, CPU or memory.

Certification for PrimeFlex for Microsoft Storage Spaces Direct is also at the level of both single components inside a system and for complete systems (WSSD Premium). With certification at both the component and system levels for VMware and Microsoft, customers have complete reassurance about the reliability of Fujitsu’s PrimeFlex integrated servers when used with software from these important vendors.

Fujitsu now also supports all-flash VMware vSAN server configurations in PrimeFlex for VMware Cloud Foundation, giving users significantly higher I/O performance.