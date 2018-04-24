‘Impolite science’ at Cape Town Science Centre

The Cape Town Science Centre will be running a Grossology programme, uncovering the science behind all things slimy, oozy, stinky, creepy, crawly & scaly, this weekend from 27 April to 1 May 2018.

The new show, titled “Gums to Bums”, allowing audiences to visualise the human digestive process. Themed activities include making fake blood and scabs, extracting DNA from strawberries, cleaning a baby nappy and much more. Visitors can also dabble in making custom slime at the Slime Bar and, if they are brave enough, discover what’s in the ‘Mystery Box’.

The in-house coffee shop is offering suitable fare on their Grossology menu for this weekend.

This weekend, visitors will not only be entertained but also educated with real science.

Advance bookings can be made on Webtickets, or tickets can be bought at the door.