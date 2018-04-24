Intermediate Java Developer

About the Role:

The role requires a Java developer that has a passion for systems maintenance and derives great pleasure from improving existing systems. A proven track record in system maintenance and working in a production environment is essential.

Short regular release cycles require agility in analysis, design and implementation and as such the candidate should display competence in the area of agility.

Quality outputs are a non-negotiable since incorrect payments and calculations could lead to reputational damage for the company.

Core Outputs of role:

– Interpret specifications and question to enable understanding

– Maintain existing applications

– Produce quality software according to specification

– Produce supporting unit & functional tests to support developed code

– Troubleshooting, defect tracking & defect resolution of programs within the application space

– Provide support to Test team, Analysts & other role players in the interest of getting the job done

Requirements:

Qualifications:

– Grade 12

– Preferred: IT Degree (Technikon / University)

– Other relevant IT Industry Qualifications(s): Java, SQL, Analysis & Design, etc

Experience:

– Minimum of 36 months experience within a Java development environment

– Core Skills:

– Java SE5 ++ / Java EE6 ++

– SQL

– JavaScript

– Spring Batch

– Struts

– ORM — Hibernate

– Data modelling

– Unit Testing

– Code Refactoring

Knowledge:

– Additional Skills that would be advantageous:

– Maven,

– GIT

– ODM (Business Rules Engine)

– BPM (Business Process Manager Engine)

– Understanding TDD

– Good grasp of OO concepts and the implementation thereof

– Agile environment would be advantageous

– Experience in the Financial Services industry will be advantageous

Behaviours / Attitudes:

– Problem solving skills

– Conceptual and Analytical thinker

– Good communication / interpersonal skills

– Action / results orientation

– Quality orientation

– Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

– Must have a positive attitude

– Have a strong desire / willingness to learn and to always improve

– Conduct must be professional at all times

– Must take ownership of tasks and be accountable

– Team Player

–

Learn more/Apply for this position