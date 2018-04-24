Jason Momoa confirmed for Comic Con

Jason Momoa, better known as Aquaman in Warner Bros’ Justice League and as the Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones will be attending Comic Con Africa on 15 and 16 September.

Tis is according to Reed Exhibitions Africa, ReedPOP and VS Gaming, announcing Momoa as the first confirmed headline guest for the event.

Comic Con Africa will be held from 14 to 16 September 2018 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre.

The first event of its kind on the continent, Comic Con will feature all elements of comic books, science fiction/fantasy related film, series and similar popular arts as well as a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements including animation, toys and gadgets.