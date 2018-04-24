PPS launches financial planning platform

PPS has launched PPS Horizon, a web-based tool that gives guided financial planning and advice to investors, in a safe environment.

The design architecture of this web based tool is the first of its kind in the country.

It has been designed in particular for use by financial advisors who are the custodians of clients’ financial plans, providing financial advisors the opportunity of counting digital planning tools as part of their overall offering to their clients.

The tool will further assist financial advisers in efficiently attracting and servicing digitally engaged clients as well as in better segmenting service capabilities for a diverse range of clients. This in turn gives clients an opportunity to interact with their advisors and financial services provider through an omni-channel ecosystem with the option to choose their preferred method of engagement at any point in time.

The intelligent advisory tool analyses the user’s circumstances, appetite for risk and financial objectives and calculates the likely future outcomes of a financial plan.

But, the tool goes beyond forecasting. The Play Zone feature allows users to consider a combination of products to reach a specific financial outcome. Brokers and members are now able to evaluate different scenarios and make better investment decisions with the platform’s quick, efficient and real time offering, guaranteeing an exact path to the users’ wealth creation goals.

PPS Horizon is powered by adaptive algorithms, consumer economics, quadratic equations and an extensive knowledge of behaviour economics to provide the user with a variety of financial planning options.

“Building a digital channel is not a nice to have, it’s a business imperative,” says Izak Smit, CEO of PPS.

He adds that according to ASISA stats: “An estimated 30% of the R180-billion in financial service products inflows per year is from clients that directly engage with unit trust companies.”