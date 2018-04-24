Senior Analyst ISC Finance

This position ensures the integrity of the financial results of the site by way of ensuring site housekeeping policies are followed, financial information is correctly recorded, variances are analysed and product costs are accurate. The role also supports the maintenance of a control environment aligned with Mondelēz policy

– 1.Preparation and insightful analysis of accurate, timely and relevant financial information that provides a value-adding foundation to evaluate business performance and underpins decision making in the plant

– Financial reporting of historical performance

– Financial analysis of manufacturing projects and initiatives

– Analysis of performance, providing insight into root causes of financial issues and recommendations for mitigation and future interventions or changes in strategy

– Support and champion the compliance and governance agenda for the site by, inter alia

– Maintaining existing internal controls and processes and continuously evaluating compliance

– with a view to identification of improvements to ensure compliance with Mondelez policies

– Monitoring the performance of control processes and reporting on deviations

– 3 .Delivery of manufacturing reporting, analytics, plans and insights to plant management in accordance with quality standards and timelines as set by the regional team on an ongoing basis

– Provide financial insight and mentoring to Production management

– Engaging with category PCM teams in the preparation of product costing scenarios that support a profitable growth agenda

– Managing the completion and performance of cross-plant housekeeping checklists that ensure that inventory movements, material usage, process orders and stock transfer orders are accurate and timeously reflected in the SAP system

– Full function of Fixed assets

– Performance of product cost roll ups in respect of quarterly cost updates that are complete and accurate

– Evaluation of the quarterly Materials Planning Requirements file in respect of Cost Updates, ensuring the file is accurate, complete and includes productivity initiatives that are aligned with the ISC productivity targets

Qualifications and Experience:

– Minimum Diploma in Finance and/or Accounting

– 2.Minimum 5 years finance experience in a manufacturing environment

– Works effectively in cross functional team and across cultures

– Strong communication skills

– Ability to explain financial concepts and manage financial processes

– Excellent numeracy and analytical skills

– Expert in the use of MS-Excel and SAP

– Problem-solving and conflict management skills

– Proactive business partnering skills

Learn more/Apply for this position